Dog 'adopts' kitten in Iowa City

A unique pairing in Iowa City Wednesday, as a dog has "adopted" a kitten as one of its own.

The owners of Stitch the dachshund say she often has false pregnancies. But this time their new kitten, Kitty, took to its milk when there wasn't a litter.

And they say that the two have been pretty inseparable since they first took the weeks old kitten home. But, it didn't come without concern.

"It's pretty cool. We brought the kitty home and figured we had two options. Either the dachshund was going to want to chase her all the time or the dachshund wouldn't care. But the dachshund had a third option. Within an hour she was nursing her and it became her kitty," said Randy McCray.

While it's not very common for this level of affection among feline and dog, it's been known to happen in shelters when there's no mom around.

