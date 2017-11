A Purple Heart was awarded to someone in the police force for their heroic service. The recipient? A Florida police dog.

K9 Officer Casper is part of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In May, Casper was shot by an armed robbery suspect, the bullet lodged in his hip muscle.

Due to where the bullet hit, it made Casper's recovery faster because the bullet missed the dog's bones.

The suspect who shot Casper died in a shootout with deputies.