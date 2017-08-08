Dog duo up for adoption

They are two cute dogs. And Diamond and Cuddles need a good home. They are being cared for at the Humane Society of Scott County after their owner moved to a senior living facility and had to give them up.

Cuddles is a 12-year-old Chihuahua/Poodle mix. Diamond is a 2-year-old Terrier mix. The shelter says Cuddles is very protective of Diamond and without Cuddles, Diamond suffers from separation anxiety. So, they have to be adopted together.

The shelter says they would be suitable for any home, including one with children.

If you're are interested in adopting them, contact the Humane Society of Scott County at 563 388-6655