Dog food being recalled after tests find euthanasia drug

(WNDU) -- A dog food company is voluntarily pulling some of their products after the FDA found levels of a euthanasia drug in them.
Smucker's owns the Kibbles ‘N Bits and Gravy Train brands. According to their websites, tests found pentobarbital in"extremely low levels" in a variety of their dog food products. The drug is commonly used to euthanize animals.
The company says the levels do not pose a threat to pet safety but is apologizing saying it is not up to their standards. They are also choosing to recall the affected products.
For a full statement from the company and more information about each brand, click here for Kibbles ‘N Bits and click here for Gravy Train.
The following products are impacted:
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, UPC code: 7910052541
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips, UPC code: 7910052542
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks, UPC code: 7910052543
Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks, UPC code: 7910051645
Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks, UPC code: 7910051647
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks, UPC code: 7910034417
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks, UPC code: 7910034418
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew, UPC code: 7910051933
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley, UPC code: 7910051934
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, UPC code: 7910034417
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack, UPC codes: 7910010377, 7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Var. Pack, UPC codes: 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack, UPC codes: 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack, UPC codes: 7910010375, 7910048367
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy, UPC codes: 7910010375, 7910048367
Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, UPC codes: 7910010378, 7910010380
