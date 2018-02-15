Dog food being recalled after tests find euthanasia drug

A dog food company is voluntarily pulling some of their products after the FDA found levels of a euthanasia drug in them.

Smucker's owns the Kibbles ‘N Bits and Gravy Train brands. According to their websites, tests found pentobarbital in"extremely low levels" in a variety of their dog food products. The drug is commonly used to euthanize animals.

The company says the levels do not pose a threat to pet safety but is apologizing saying it is not up to their standards. They are also choosing to recall the affected products.

For a full statement from the company and more information about each brand, click here for Kibbles ‘N Bits and click here for Gravy Train.

The following products are impacted:

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, UPC code: 7910052541

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips, UPC code: 7910052542

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks, UPC code: 7910052543

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks, UPC code: 7910051645

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks, UPC code: 7910051647

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks, UPC code: 7910034417

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks, UPC code: 7910034418

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew, UPC code: 7910051933

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley, UPC code: 7910051934

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, UPC code: 7910034417

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack, UPC codes: 7910010377, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Var. Pack, UPC codes: 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack, UPC codes: 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack, UPC codes: 7910010375, 7910048367

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy, UPC codes: 7910010375, 7910048367

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, UPC codes: 7910010378, 7910010380

View the original story on WNDU's website.