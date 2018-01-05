Dog found alive after being snatched by an eagle

A Pennsylvania family is counting their blessings after their dog was snatched by an eagle, only to be later found alive and unharmed.

You could say the Newhard's are animal people. They have four little dogs who complete their family. But Tuesday, they had come to tearful terms, that their family had lost one.

Monica Newhard, the dog's owner says it never crossed her mind that that would ever happen. Tuesday afternoon, the dogs went out into the yard to play, as usual.

Monica says her brother was the one who was home and let them out. He looked up and saw a majestic eagle circling, but then, it swooped down.

In a flash, little 8-pound Zoey was gone, flying out of sight, clutched in the eagle's talons. The family desperately began searching near the Lehigh River.

They say the temps were in the single digits. The water had frozen, and they realized, the eagle must've been looking for alternatives for food.

They put a picture on Facebook, hoping they'd at least get the body back, so they could bury her.

"Never were we looking or even thinking that our dog would be alive. It was dead."

Two hours later and 4 miles away, Christina Hartman spotted something in the road.

"It's all frozen, hardly moving."

She took Zoey home, fed her, revived her, and knew she had a family somewhere So she went online.

"The second thing I see is Monica, and her granddaughter and Zoey."

She didn't know the people, but she recognized the dog instantly.

"I said to my friend Cindy, OMG, this is a miracle! There's a god!'"

Now reunited, everyone involved is still in awe of this.

"Oh, it made me cry and Monica is such a nice lady."

The Newhard family is gratefully back together again. All four fur babies and maybe a couple extended family members to boot.

Their little miracle Zoey, very much alive, along with a renewed faith in the kindness of strangers.

"People are good, there is good in this world. And with everything going on in this world, you think no, there's not. And there really is."

Zoey's owner is considering buying special velcro jackets made to protect small animals from overhead prey.

If they're snatched, the velcro will quickly tear away, releasing the pet back to the ground.