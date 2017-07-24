Dog found burned, dumped in Davenport

Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog was found partially burned and dumped in Davenport last week.

Police say public works employees discovered the deceased dog in the area of Miller Ave. and South Concord on the morning of Wed. July 19, 2017.

Animal control officers were unable to find a license tag or microchip that could lead them to the dog's owner. It's believed the breed of dog is a Rottweiler.

Police ask anyone with information about the dog to contact police.