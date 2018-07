Traffic tie-ups in Seattle after a small white dog is spotted on a busy highway.

The dog was first spotted on State Route 520 floating bridge during Monday morning's commute.

Despite efforts to catch the little guy, he made it all the way across the bridge.

About 90 minutes later, he was captured at a nearby construction site.

He is currently at a Seattle area animal shelter. That's where he will stay until his owner claims him or he is adopted out.