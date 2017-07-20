Dog stabbed following attack in Dubuque

Two people have been cited after an incident that ultimately led to the death of a dog in Dubuque. It happened around 7 p.m. on July 4th, 2017 when police say they received a report of a dog that had been stabbed.

After an investigation, police determined the dog had escaped from its fenced yard and attacked a neighbor man and his dog. The neighbor, 44-year-old Jeffery Brenner drew a knife and stabbed the dog to stop the attack. The offending animal was taken to a veterinarian's office where it died a short time later. Benner's dog suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Now, police say they have issued citations in the case. It was determined that Brenner acted in self-defense, and defense of his dog, as permitted by Iowa law. He has been cited for not having a license and vaccination for his dog.

The owner of the dog that was stabbed and died, 29-year-old Kelly Grau has been cited for failing to restrain a dog from running at large. Police say her dog escaped from the yard due to inadequate fencing.

