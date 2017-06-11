Dog tied up, found left for dead on the side of the road

Xena is a pitbull-Jack Russell terrier mix.

"She's very loving," says owner Victoria Lewandowski. "Everybody likes her too."

While Xena was prone to escaping out of the yard, she would always find her way back home.

Last Friday, when she was nowhere to be found Lewandowski and her friends began searching high and low.

"I wasn't going to give up hope," says Lewandowski.

When the call came from the Clinton County Humane Society, Lewandowski quickly learned something was very wrong.

"She was defenseless and left there to die," explains Lewandowski.

Xena was found by a young woman driving along 425th Avenue S in Clinton. Samantha Ryan, with some assistance, rescued Xena.

Ropes were tied around Xena's neck and feet; her eyes and ears were scratched and bloodied.

"The people that did this are animals," says Shelly Denning. "They're monsters."

Denning has been friends with Lewandoski for over twenty years. After she saw what happened to Xena, Denning sprang into action to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

"This doesn't just happen in Clinton," says Denning. "This happens everywhere."

Denning created the Facebook page Xena's Warriors Against Animal Cruelty and has already received over 300 likes to the page.

The support from the community is encouraging.

"This fight for Xena," her owner says tearfully. "Xena: the warrior princess, now we're her warriors."

To find out more about Xena's Warriors Against Animal Cruelty, head to this Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/XenasWarriorsAgainstAnimalCruelty/