Dogs enjoyed a splash in the pool at 12th Annual Doggie Dip

With the pool closed for the season, pet owners brought along their dogs for an afternoon swim at the Fejervary Family Aquatic Center on Friday for the 12th Annual Doggie Dip.

The event cost $4 per dog and was free for people. Owners also had to show proof of shots.

Noble Birch Wealth Management raffled off prizes and people also had the option to donate money. All of the event's proceeds were donated to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Pam Arndt is the Executive Director at the Humane Society of Scott County and said this is her favorite event to attend.

"You get to see the interaction between the owners and the pets... And then to see the dogs in the water. They're swimming, jumping, diving off the diving board. It's just a great time for everyone," said Arndt.

Max Haverland attended the event for the first time and brought along his dog, Murphy. He said they will be back next year.

"We're loving every minute of this. He could swim all day if you let him," said Haverland.

Alex Ploessl said her dog loves water.

"She doesn't like the deep end, but she loves to splash and the shallow end. She likes the other dogs, but she's mostly interested in the water, said Ploessl.

Some dogs, like Molly, preferred to stay with their owners.

"She's been watching all the other big dogs and little dogs and says well, I don't know if I want to mix in or not. I think I'll just watch them from afar," said Judy Faktor.