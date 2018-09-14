Dollar General to open Monday at Northwest and I-80

Dollar General is set to open its latest store in the Quad Cities next week in northwest Davenport.

This location at 7510 Northwest Boulevard is located just off I-80 in a fast-growing part of town.

“We have a grand opening celebration tentatively planned for Saturday, September 29, to officially welcome the community,” said Dollar General spokesperson Angela Petkovic.

“The celebration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with free gift cards and giveaways.”

Dollar General’s website shows the chain now has more than a dozen locations in the Quad Cities.

“We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive,” said Petkovic.

“We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”

While the grand opening is two weeks away, the store on Friday had a sign posted indicating it will open for shopping on Monday.

Another sign reads that the location is hiring, and Petkovic says it will employ 6-10 people.