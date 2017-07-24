Dollars and Sense with Jim Victor: July 24, 2017

Quad City area firms are required to publicly report sales and profits, if they are publicly owned. Shareholders must be informed quarterly. Arconic, with extensive automotive and aerospace aluminum rolling and fabricating here, reports in minutes. Analysts expect that profits fell steeply from $.45 Per share one year ago to $.26 In the latest period, a steep 42% slide hurt by the cost and distraction of the proxy battle for control of the board of directors. A new interim C.E.O. Is not seasoned on the job yet. And flattening of the U.S. auto sales rate injects worry about the growth rate ahead for the company and for the Arconic works here. Look for answers in the report and in the conference call that follows.

HNI Corporation, with Muscatine headquarters and office furniture operations reports their quarter today, too. And, here too analysts expect profits to be down, off 37% from $.68 per share last year to just $.43, hurt by less business spending on office expansions. But, HNI said they were seeing improvement during the first quarter. And, they should be getting past restructuring costs.

Out tomorrow morning is 3M Company with Cordova Adhesives Manufacturing. Look for a 22% profit increase from this big multi-national, multi-industry firm. In the prior report, sales beat estimates. And, 3M talked cost cutting, both of which helped. Look for their take on international strength, as well.

