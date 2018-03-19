Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to open in Carroll County

The United Way of Northwest Illinois will be hosting an event on March 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Carroll Township Public Library (208 N. Main St., Mt. Carroll, IL, 61053) for the launch of the Imagination Library in Carroll County. This initiative will provide books to children ages 0-5 in Carroll County, which many experts say is the most important factor in preparing a student for kindergarten.

Dolly Parton created the “Imagination Library” in 1996, for preschoolers in Sevier County, TN, to guarantee access to books and inspire parents to read to their children as much as possible. Since this time, Dolly’s concept has grown to over 1300 communities worldwide and provides books for children from birth to five years old. The United Way of Northwest Illinois has partnered with the Morse Group, as well as additional supporters, to bring this initiative to Carroll County.

For more information, to register a child for the library or to sponsor a child please visit https://www.uwni.org/imaginationlibrary.