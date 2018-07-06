Domestic abuse call results in standoff for Clinton County Sheriff's Office

A domestic abuse assault call turned into an armed standoff for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 06 at 2:40 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic abuse assault.

One of the parties to the complaint barricaded himself inside a repair shop at 105 Main St, Wheatland. The person was armed with a shotgun.

Deputies held negotiations with the barricaded subject who was threatening to harm himself. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., the subject was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital.