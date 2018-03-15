QC domestic abuse survivor says restraining orders don't always work

Thursday, 43-year-old John Hess was booked in the Scott County jail after recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, Davenport police said he armed himself with a gun walking towards Locust and Grand Avenue. According to a press release, he intended to confront a female who had previously filed a restraining order on him. Police said they originally responded to a call about a domestic issue and when an officer tried to make contact with him, shots were fired. Ami, a QCA resident and survivor of domestic abuse said this story resonated with her.

After years of domestic abuse, Ami said she tried to escape her abuser multiple times. Despite filing six restraining orders, she said he kept coming back.

"I felt trapped, I felt alone and desperate."

According to social service advocates, an order of protection means no contact whatsoever. However, there are a few exceptions, like if the individuals co-parent and need to attend school events. Ali Brokaw works at Family Resources as a Survivor Services Supervisor and said no contact orders are put in place for a reason.

"For a standard protective order we're looking at no contact in any way shape or form, so no calling, no texting, no emailing social media, can't drop by home work or school."

However, Ami said survivors can still be vulnerable. She's hoping to spread her story and a message in hopes of helping others.

"The fear will never leave fully, but you can come past it. You can gain strength from the weakness and if we can come together and figure out a way to make our voices heard a little louder that we're not weak or powerless we can get some changes done."