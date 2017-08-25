Domestic call ends with car crash in Moline

The Moline Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call tonight at 7 p.m. that led to a car crash.

Police were called to the 4500 block of 12th avenue and when they located the suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, the car was leaving the scene.

Police tried to stop the car, but the car fled recklessly.

Due to public safety, the officers ended their pursuit.

Moline officers were then alerted by witnesses the car had crashed into the woods in the 800 block of 48th street.

Officers responded and found the car with three adults on its side in the creek bed of a ravine.

It is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the motor vehicle crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the crash are asked to call the Moline Police Department (309) 524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the QC 762-9500.

