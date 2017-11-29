Donate a toy, get a round trip on Davenport's CitiBus

Something new for this year's KWQC-TV6 Toys for Tots drive. Davenport's CitiBus is also getting involved.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, the public bus system will be accepting toy donations and in return offering free rides.

Anyone who boards a CitiBus with a new, unwrapped toy donation will ride for free and will also receive a voucher for another ride the same day.

The offer is in conjunction with the KWQC-TV6 toy donation drop off behind held at our studios from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 805 Brady St. in Davenport.

Donated toys will go to the U.S. Marine Corp Toys for Tots program and be distributed to hundreds of Quad City families in need.