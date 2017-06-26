Donations flood in for Kings Harvest Pet Rescue

According to the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Facebook page the shelter was inundated with an outpouring of support for the kittens rescued last week.

As you can see in the pictures, community members donated food, litter and toys to the shelter to help save the cats.

Last week, 24 cats and kittens were rescued from a hoarding situation in Eldridge, Iowa. The large influx of cats put a strain on the shelter, as kittens were already being dropped off daily.

Many of the kittens rescued had medical issues including fleas, mites and upper respitory infections.