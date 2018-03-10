Don't forget to "spring" your clocks an hour forward

On Sunday, March 11 Daylight Saving Time begins.

This means people will have to move their clocks forward one hour, starting at 2 a.m.

During this time, fire officials encourage people to check their smoke alarms.

The Davenport Fire Department recommends residents change the batteries and check the year on the detectors. Most alarms have a life span of 10 years.

If residents want the Davenport Fire Department to install a free smoke alarm in their home, they can contact the Davenport Fire Prevention Bureau at 563-326-7907.