Dow Jones down over 300 points

U.S. stocks fell sharply in midday trading today, pulled down by hefty losses in health care and technology companies. Financial and industrial stocks also accounted for a big slice of the decline.

Energy companies fell as crude oil prices headed lower.

The broad slide put the stock market on course for its first two-day losing streak in more than a month.

At 12:44 p.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 index was down 29 points, to 2,825. The Dow Jones industrial average slumped 339 points, to 26,100. And the Nasdaq was down 67 points, to 7,400.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 11 points, to 1,587. The market's last two-day losing streak was in late December. The VIX, a measure of how much volatility investors expect in stocks, was up 4.8 percent, its highest level since August.