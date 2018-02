With acceleration in the last hour of trading, stocks jumped Monday. The Dow rose 399.28, or 1.6 percent, to 25,709.27.

The S&P powered to a third straight gain, and the index has erased about two-thirds of its 10 percent loss since setting a record a month ago. The Nasdaq gained 84.07, or 1.1 percent, to 7,421.46.

All three indexes are back within 3.4 percent of their record highs.