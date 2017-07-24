Downtown Davenport Library closed morning of Bix 7

Officials with the Davenport Public Library announced that the Main branch, 321 Main Street, will be closed the morning of the Bix 7 race. The decision was made due to road closures and expected large crowds.

The branch will reopen in the afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The other locations at Fairmount, 3000 Fairmount Street, and Eastern, 6000 Eastern Avenue, will be open their regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.

