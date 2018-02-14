Downtown Davenport Stimulus

A veteran Davenport firefighter has good vibes about what’s taking place in the city’s downtown. Sean Terrell bought the former Emeis Automotive Service building for eighty thousand dollars.

The building is buzzing with activity as local contractors make upgrades to the building. Soon, Mary and Mac McDonald will be the new tenants. They are opening the Stardust Event Center

in the building, and plan to have it up and running by the middle of March.

The improvements include a spacious, open barrel ceiling. The original bricks and windows are part of the character of the building. The Emeis Family started their automotive business in 1906.

The McDonald’s agreed to lease the space for five years. They pumped a substantial amount of money into the renovations. Their business, The Stardust, will host wedding receptions, music

performances, and cultural events.The eight thousand square foot business will seat about two hundred seventy five people.

The Stardust will be part of the business revitalization taking place on the east fringe of the downtown. New life for a piece of Davenport history.