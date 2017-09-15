Downtown Davenport development moves East

More options are coming to the east side of Davenport as development continues to boom.

Sid Rognoni is the co-owner of Ruby's Bicycles, Beers, and Brats, which opened on September 1st. He said the entire area is growing.

"You have these huge developments and then a lot of little ones just coming through. The housing is increasing and that's what encouraged me to invest here and continue to do that," said Rognoni.

Ruben Garcia, co-owner of Ruby's, said they are trying to offer different things people can enjoy.

"It actually just stretches the downtown out. As opposed to just having two or three streets, it kind of stretches it out and giving everybody different choices," said Garcia.

At Ruby's, people can enjoy a bar, bicycle repair station, and volleyball court. Construction is also underway on a dirt track where people can test their bikes.

"The community has been accepting of the new and different concepts and it's been great," said Rognoni.

Another bar called Armored Gardens will soon open on the corner of 3rd street and Pershing Avenue.

"Well, this is our third business we've opened in East Downtown in the last two years and so, obviously we're believers, you know?" said Dan Bush, co-owner of Armored Gardens.

The bar will have 104 taps. Bush said it will be the largest number of taps in Eastern Iowa.

"We just think there's a lot of great momentum happening, in downtown in general, but specifically on the East side," said Bush.

Rich Cookasey is the co-owner of Armored Gardens. He said he was born and raised here and remembers when downtown was booming.

"All the stores were downtown and we kind of had the urban sprawl and now it almost seems like it's kind of reversing, you know? Downtown is becoming cool again and hip and fun," said Cookasey.

Bush said he expects Armored Gardens to open in mid-October.