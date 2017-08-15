Downtown Moline reacts to the return of the Quad City Steamwheelers

The announcement of indoor football’s return to the Quad Cities has stirred excitement in downtown Moline.

Many bars and restaurants located in that area see extra business after events held at the I-Wireless Center.

“Every time that we get more business there, that means we’re going to get more business here,” said Bierstube waitress Serene Mayer.

That's why she's excited to hear the Steamwheelers are making a return.

“I think that's super exciting, and it's nice because this place fills up and we get to see everyone come down and have a good time and have some drinks,” Mayer said.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri agrees it is great for downtown business.

“We’ll be able to introduce the downtown area to people who wouldn't normally come down,” she said.

And the mayor is happy to hear indoor football is a rumor no more.

“I am so excited,” Mayor Acri said. “I love arena football and I’m so thrilled. I had heard rumors of it but I got the official word today as well.”

And while both women say the additional business opportunities are something to look forward too, they hope indoor football will bring much more to the QCA.

“I think it will definitely empower the community, and maybe bring it together a little bit, and help with the businesses as well,” Mayer said.

The Steamwheelers will begin their season this February. The team has leased the I-Wireless for home game play through 2023.

