Downtown Muscatine construction project set to reopen

Visitors to downtown Muscatine will soon find it easier to get around. Mississippi Drive from Iowa Avenue to Broadway is scheduled to reopen Friday, December 8.

As the first two phases of the Mississippi Drive Reconstruction project wrap up, officials are reminding local residents and visitors that there will be plenty of parking of available within a short walking distances of shops and restaurants in the downtown area.

Parking on the riverfront is just steps away from five restaurants located in the first block of Iowa Avenue including Avenue Subs, Missipi Brewing Co. (The Brew), the Pearl Martini Bar & Lounge, Tantra Thai Bistro, and Mamma Mia Restarant (located on the first floor of the Pearl Condominium). In addition, there are many other shops and restaurants on 2nd Street and on the side streets from Mulberry to Pine that are just a short walking distance away.

According to Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison, once the section of Mississippi Drive from Iowa Avenue to Broadway has reopened, KE Flatworks and their subcontractors will move back upriver and begin work on the section from Sycamore to Mulberry. However that start date is dependent on when Canadian Pacific Railroad (CPRR) completes the upgrades to the Iowa Avenue crossing and Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) installs the traffic signals at the Iowa Avenue intersection.

Once Mississippi Drive is reopened, drivers will find a new way to park. Parking will be available from the north side of Mississippi Drive from Iowa Avenue west. These will be "back in parking" spaces. More information on back in parking can be found on the city's blog here: https://muscatineiowa.wordpress.com/2016/08/11/back-in-angled-parking-is-being-demonstrated-in-muscatine-heres-your-guide/

Jenison says once Mississippi Drive is open from Iowa Avenue to Broadway, the hard close will be moved to the upriver side of the Iowa Avenue intersection. Hard closes will also be installed at the intersections with Sycamore, Cedar, Walnut, and Mulberry when underground work begins on Phase III of the Mississippi Drive Reconstruction Project. The intersections will remain open until the Canadian Pacific reopens the railroad crossing at Iowa Avenue which will allow the closing of the Cedar Street crossing.