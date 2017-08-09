Downtown Rock Island Partnership launches new program to support small businessess

The Downtown Rock Island Partnership with Economic Growth Corporation and Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation have partnered to create new programs to assist small businesses in the city.

The initiative, called "SEED Rock Island," offers three programs to help immediate and emerging needs of small businesses.

Rock Start, Rock Island's first and only startup grant funding initiative, makes $500 investments into early-stage entrepreneurs.

The R:Incubate program helps start, build, and develop new businesses in one of two downtown incubation spaces dedicated to the retail and wellness sectors.

riGrow offers short-term, low-interest loans up to $10,000 to local businesses in the 61201 zip code to expand their operations.

"SEED Rock Island is bringing new resources to assist small business and help spur local job creation in our home community," says Economic Growth Corporation President Brian Hollenback.

The SEED Rock Island programs are now open for applications.

Find more information at the link attached to this story.

