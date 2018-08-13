Downtown Rock Island Receives Recommendation for Historic District National Register

The City of Rock Island has been recommended for funding by DNR through the U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service, Historic Preservation Fund Program and Grants-in-Aid.

The grant of up to $11,812.50 allows the City of Rock Island to hire a Historian Consultant to complete a survey which will designate downtown buildings for federal tax credits.

Once approved, buildings contributing to the district will be able to obtain federal tax credits for renovations meeting certain standards without the red tape and lengthy process of completing an individual nomination for the building itself.

The RFQ is currently out to start the process of contracting the Historian Consultant. Work on the nomination will begin in December and be completed in May of 2019.