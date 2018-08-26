Dozens attend memorial to honor Hawk Newberry

Dozens gathered at Schwiebert Park tonight to mourn and remember the life of two-year-old Hawk Newberry.

The young boy fell into the Mississippi River on July 24th. His body was pulled from the river earlier this month near Muscatine.

Superheroes was the theme for the memorial. Hawk's family say he loved superheroes and to honor his memory many dawned a mask and cape.

The memorial took place at the Ellis Kell Band Shell just yards away from the dock where he fell into the river. Rather than a traditional funeral, the Newberry Family invited the public to remember their son's life with music, food, and conversation.

Family members say the community's support during this difficult time has been overwhelming. Nathan Bell, Hawk's uncle, said, "it's heartfelt, it's so amazing that so many people are here just for Hawk."

Family and friends weren't the only ones attending tonight's memorial. Among the dozens of people were random strangers including bikers from the Band of Brothers motorcycle club who showed their support by attending. They brought a wreath to the family during a bikers for backpacks event and felt obligated to show their support.

Erik Flores said, "our club is built on family, and family is very important. This family suffered a great loss and it hit home for all of us, we all have children of our own and we just felt it was important to be apart of this."

Hawk's body was found on Brown's Island in the Mississippi near Muscatine, Iowa on August 5th.