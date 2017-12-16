Dozens honor fallen heroes for 'Wreaths Across America'

Thousands of people are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice across the country today for 'Wreaths Across America.' That includes right here in the QC, at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetary.

This is the 24th year of the event, the national nonprofit doesn't just help here in the QC, it works to ensure thousands of veterans across the country aren't forgotten. For some, it was an emotional day for volunteers, family members, and service men and women.

For two sisters, Deb and Lorri, they come to remember their father, who served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years.

"We're proud of all he did and all the that the military represents, it's a sacrificial thing," said Deb Kreschmer. 'It really is this hallowed ground, I don't know if there's a better word for that, a really holy place."

32,000 more men were laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Nearly 100 volunteers placed 1,600 wreaths on these headstones. United States Army Colonel, Kenneth Tauke, says it's an important day to not only remember but to reflect.

"It's a meaningful day, it's a day for remembrance but it's also a day to celebrate what they sacrificed for, to look forward and celebrate the lives and the sacrifices that they've made for the lives of the future," said Tauke.

It's a national tradition that's stood as tall as our flag for 24 years, something these men and women are proud to be a part of.

Wreaths Across America representatives say they expect more than 1 million wreaths to be laid down throughout the country this year.

Any interested in making a donation to the National non-profit can go to this website http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/donate/