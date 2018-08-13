Dozens of Marshalltown stores back in business

"The lights went out and my front window at that time blew in, broke

all my glass stuff that were in the front window," said Lanessa Webber, remembering the moment the EF3 tornado swept through town.

It's been nearly a month but there's still a lot of work to be done in that community. Plenty of homes remain in disrepair and downtown businesses in some way impacted when the tornado hit.

The tornado brought winds that may have topped 140 miles per hour. It ripped through the northern part of town, wiping out at least 35 properties completely. In total, more than 700 structures were damaged in some way. People from across the state and country have been working to help the community recover.

Lanessa Webber said the damage at "Create a Keepsake" didn't stop when the storm did. The roof of the building her store is in left the place vulnerable to Mother Nature for days.

Lanessa Webber has run "Create a Keepsake" for over a decade. It's where people can paint clay molds, or buy glass pieces. Her inventory has dramatically shrunk with the tornado hit.

With no roof, the merchandise she sells were left vulnerable to rainwater. It turned her pieces into crusty debris. She estimated the loss to be in the hundreds. Webber spent Saturday taking care of customers in front and cleaning up in the back during downtime.

"I'm just kind of trying to do everything I can to keep my store open but if downtown doesn't come back soon, who know what's going to happen down here to all of our small businesses," said Webber.

Webber said she's depending on every person that comes through the door to keep the store afloat.

"With all the construction and things going on, it's not easy for customers to come downtown but I have some good loyal customers that have fought the mess to get in to see me so I may be luckier than some people," said Webber.

Edith Hodges works next door. She too was impacted by the tornado.

In its wake, she says downtown has come together. Business owners are now working to support one another during what has become a reconstruction period.

"It's funny how devastation can do that to us, which is a good thing," said Hodges.

While Webber and Hodges are back to work, there are plenty of others that can't. Many are still in need of crucial repairs and some may not return at all.

"I don't know what to look forward to think," said Webber. "I know that there's buildings that I've looked out and seen for eleven years that are going to be gone when this gets done. There are things that were so destroyed that need to be taken down."

Until then, Webber will try to keep her doors open.

"There's just so much work to be done," said Webber.

Work that's made a little easier as former competitors, battling for local dollars, put aside competition to benefit one another.

"I've lived here long enough to know how strong the people are," said Hodges.

"Create a Keepsake" is just one of the dozens of shops now re-open for business. For the complete list, click here.