Dozens of Speed Radars to be installed in Davenport

In the next few months, Davenport residents may see more lighted signs, flashing their speed along some roads, especially in school zones.

Davenport officials plan on adding 24 new speed radars systems in the next few months. That will be on top of the ones they've been using to collect information on driving behavior. They wanted to see which areas drivers were going over the limit, and as it turns out, most of them were in school zones.

Throughout their data collection, city officials say school zones received the most speeding complaints from parents, teachers and school administrators. Officials plan on spending nearly $65,000, on new speed radar signs. Officials say although these radars aren't cameras - they do believe they'll help keep drivers in check.

"This will help alert the driver that he happens to be going too fast and the goal is to get the drivers to slow down," said Traffic Engineer, Gary Statz. "But it does collect the data so we'll know the traffic counts and how fast everyone is going by there so we could use that data to maybe have police enforcement in the future."

Most of the new radar signs will be going up in school zones, but not all of them. Look for those over the next few months. As for specifics, Davenport Public Works officials say they are still working new data collection, it and will have the speeding data they've already collected by the end of the month.

