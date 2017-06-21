Dozens of cats rescued from Eldridge hoarding situation

Dozens of cats and kittens are now in the care of Kings Harvest Pet Rescue after being saved from a hoarding situation in Eldridge on Tuesday. However, Kings Harvest is stressing the difficulty this situation has placed on them and the cat population in the Quad Cities.

Spring and summer are often referred to as "kitten season" by veterinarians and shelter workers due to the influx of new litters during warmer weather. Kings Harvest told KWQC in an email that kittens were already being dropped off at the shelter daily and that their foster homes were full when the hoarding situation was discovered.

The shelter was able to rescue 24 cats and kittens from the Eldridge home on Tuesday, but many more had to be left behind. Of the cats that were saved, most--if not all--of them are underweight and had fleas, mites, parasites, upper respiratory infections, and eye infections. The shelter hopes to be able to go back and save as many as they can despite the strain they are already under.

In the wake of this awful discovery, Kings Harvest is urging all pet owners to spay and neuter their pets. They say that each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized, mostly due to limited shelter space.

