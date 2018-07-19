Dozens of soldiers injured at Fort Hunter Liggett after tent collapses

At least 22 people were injured in a tent collapse at a central California military base.

Authorities say the collapse occurred at about 9:30 Wednesday night at Fort Hunter Liggett.

Officials say the wind from a landing helicopter kicked up and collapsed the structure, hurting at least 22 soldiers.

Two of the injured were airlifted to a Fresno Hospital. Two others were transported to a medical center in Templeton. The rest of the injuries were minor.

No fatalities were reported.

The incident occurred during an annual Army Reserve exercise, officials said.