Dozens snagged in test of Iowa's expanded 'Move Over' law

Have you heard about Iowa's newly expanded "Move over" law? The Lee County Sheriff's Office decided to put drivers to the test with a roadside safety check this week and dozens of drivers failed to move over.

The law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching a stopped emergency, tow or maintenance vehicle that has its flashing lights activated. But it was expanded on July 1, 2017 to include utility trucks and public services vehicles, like garbage trucks.

On Tues. July 18, 2017, the sheriff's office made contact with nearly 100 drivers going past two locations. More than 25 were cited or warned for failure to move or slow down. Several others were warned for things like not wearing seat belts or not having proof of insurance.

The project was conducted with assistances from the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation and the Donnellson and West Point police departments.