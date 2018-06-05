Dr. Dog to headline Alternating Currents Festival

Alternating Currents has announced its headlining act for this summer's festival. Dr. Dog will be heading the event on Saturday, August 25 at the Adler Theatre. The indie-rock band is on their first tour in two years with their latest release, Critical Equation. The album debuted in the Top 10 on four Billboard Charts.

The festival has been expanded to four days and will take place from Thursday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for Dr. Dog will go on sale on Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or at the Adler Theatre Box Office. Tickets will range between $33 and $43.

“We’re excited to host yet another critically acclaimed headliner for Alternating Currents’ second year with Dr. Dog,” said Kyle Carter, Executive Director, DDP. “The Quad Cities’ response to our inaugural fest last year was overwhelmingly positive, and we’re building on that momentum by expanding the event and bringing even more to the table in year two."

The festival will feature 16 venues across downtown Davenport hosting live music, film screenings, comedians and visual arts.

Officials say participants can expect over 100 performances, film-screenings and artistic events.

You can find more information about Alternating Currents by clicking this link.