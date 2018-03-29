Drake basketball hires Darian DeVries as next head coach

Drake has hired longtime Creighton assistant Darian DeVries as its basketball coach.

The Bulldogs announced Thursday that DeVries will replace Niko Medved, who last week left after one season at Drake to take over at Colorado State.

DeVries, a native of Aplington, Iowa, and the brother of former Detroit Lions star Jared DeVries, spent the past 17 years as an assistant with the Bluejays under coaches Dana Altman and Greg McDermott. Creighton made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and went 460-211 with DeVries on its staff.

DeVries will be Drake's fourth coach in the last 16 months. Ray Giacoletti left early in the 2016-17 season and was followed by interim coach Jeff Rutter and Medved.

The 42-year-old DeVries played at Northern Iowa, where he scored 1,084 points.

DeVries will be introduced Friday at a news conference.