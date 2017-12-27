Drawbridge stuck open in Green Bay

Think the I-74 Bridge in the Quad Cities causes traffic problems? It was much worse for drivers wanting to cross the Main Street Bridge in Green Bay, Wisc., which was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours Wednesday.

The Department of Public Works said around 8:30, a tugboat was going out to retrieve a ship when the drawbridge became stuck.

Officials say the cold weather was a factor. The bridge was finally lowered back down later in the day.

The temperature on Wednesday afternoon in Green Bay was three degrees.

