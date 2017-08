Officially the QC has picked up a trace of rain so far for the month of August. This makes it the driest start to the month since 1983! There were 3 other years where we officially had 0.00" of rain by August 1st and those were 1900, 1893 and 1873. For the year we have a 2" surplus, but areas in SE Iowa are at a major deficit, thus the reason for the moderate drought.