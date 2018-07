Drinking while breastfeeding may impact children's brain power when they get older. That's according to a new Australian study of more than 5,000 babies.

Babies exposed to alcohol through breastmilk were more likely to have learning problems in early elementary school.

The overall impact was small, and the problems tended to be resolved by age 10. But experts say the effect may be greater for women who binge drink while breastfeeding.