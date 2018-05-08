Driver admits to falling asleep while driving in Jo Daviess County, gets arrested on meth charges

One man is behind bars in Jo Daviess County after police say they found methamphetamine in his vehicle.

On Monday, May 7 shortly after 5 p.m. Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident with injuries near U.S. Route 20 and North Dunn Road. Upon arrival, the driver, 29-year-old Benjamin J. Schoenfeld of Galena, admitted to falling asleep at the wheel while driving in the eastbound lanes.

After falling asleep, Schoenfeld's vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch before going airborne. The vehicle then struck an embankment reinforced with rock. A secondary accident happened during this after a second vehicle hit a rock thrown into the roadway during the first accident.

Schoenfeld was treated on scene and refused further treatment. During the crash investigation, deputies located methamphetamine and Schoenfeld was arrested on felony drug possession. Schoenfeld also received multiple traffic tickets and was transported to the Jo Daviess County jail.

The accident remains under investigation.