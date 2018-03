A driver was ejected after a roll over in Rock Island County on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9:15 p.m. along IL Route 2 in Port Byron, Ill.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and rolled the vehicle into the ditch.

The driver was airlifted to Iowa City with serious injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.