Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident near Sterling, Ill.

Police say alcohol was a factor in a two car rollover accident late Wednesday morning, June 21. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 2 just east of Plock Road.

According to the Illinois State Police, a car driven by 48-year-old Susan E. Emmole was eastbound on Illinois Route 2 at a high rate of speed when it ran into the back of another car. Both vehicles left the road and rolled multiple times.

Emmole was ejected from her vehicle. She was airlifted to the hospital in OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill. with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to KSB hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Emmole was charged with DUI (alcohol), failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and no seatbelt. The crash continues to be investigated by the ISP crash reconstruction unit and more charges may follow.

