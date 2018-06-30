Driver charged with DUI hits Rock Island County Sheriff’s Car

A Rock Island County Sheriff’s squad car is out of service after being damaged in an accident Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was driving westbound on Avenue of the Cities in East Molin around 11:00 p.m. June 29. As she entered the 7th Street interception, a suspected drunk driver crashed into the driver’s side of the squad car.

The vehicle left the scene but was observed and stopped by East Moline Police.

Lisa Reynolds was arrest and cited for driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and failure to yield at an interaction. Reynolds has posted bond.

No injuries were reported by the deputy involved in the crash.

