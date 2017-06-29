Driver dies after suffering medical emergency while driving in Davenport

A driver has died after experiencing a medical emergency and striking a retaining wall in Davenport.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department say that on Thursday, June 29, they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Main St. at approximately 3:49 pm. Upon arrival, they observed that a car that was southbound on Main Street when it ran off the roadway to the east. It had struck a retaining wall before striking a parked vehicle.

The driver, an adult male, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center where he later died.

Police say that the preliminary investigation has indicated that the cause of the crash is attributed to the driver suffering a medical emergency. The crash is under investigation by the DPD Traffic Safety Unit.

The driver's identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.