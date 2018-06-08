Driver dies in a rollover accident on Interstate 80 in Henry County

Geneseo Police say one person is dead after a rollover accident on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, Illinois.

According to a Geneseo Police press release, the driver of a silver Mazda was heading westbound on I-80 near milepost 22 when the car left the roadway around 7:30 p.m.

The release says the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled through the median several times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and his or her identity has not been released at this time.

Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Dept., Geneseo Police Dept., Geneseo Fire Dept., and EMS responded to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.