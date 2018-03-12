Driver in deadly Moline "can man" pedestrian/bike accident pleads guilty

The woman charged in the death of the Moline "can man" has pleaded guilty in court.

The accident happened on December 12, 2016 in the 2600 block of 6th Ave. in Moline. Police say 25-year-old Kristianna Granada of Moline struck 63-year-old Robert Moldenhauer with her 1998 Chevy van. He died later at the hospital.

On Monday, March 12, Granada waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide, a class 3 felony. A second count was dismissed.

Both parties have agreed to a cap of two years in prison. Pre-sentence investigation, hearing in mitigation was ordered. A sentencing date is scheduled for May 3, 2018 at 2 p.m.