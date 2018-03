One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Muscatine County Saturday Night just before 10.

Iowa State Patrol says a 49-year-old driver of a 2017 Audi Q3 lost control while speeding Westboound on 155th street, that's Northwest of Muscatine.

Police say the driver lost control, went into the ditch, rolled into a power pole and landed on its wheels.

The driver was ejected from the Audi.

Police say alcohol could have played a role in the crash.