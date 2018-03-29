Driver jumps from moving car during police pursuit in Rock Falls

A man is in jail and a woman is in the hospital after she jumped out of a moving car during a police pursuit.

It happened Wed. March 28, 2018, when police say they were trying to stop two people suspected in an armed robbery at a gas station around 6 p.m.

Officers tried to pull the car over on highway 30, but the female driver refused to stop. Police say she jumped out of the moving car and was run over by it on Ridge Road in Rock Falls. The man kept driving but was eventually caught after police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

Brandon Hornback of Monmouth, Illinois is charged with aggravated robbery. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police have not released her name and say charges against her are pending.

