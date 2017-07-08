Driver submerges car in Milan pool

Some swimmers in Milan are going to have to wait to cool off while officials work to get a car removed from the neighborhood pool.

A woman drove the red convertible into the pool behind the Lodge at the Conservancy late Saturday morning. The lodge and the pool on Flora Drive are open to residents of the Conservancy neighborhood just off of Knoxville Road.

Witnesses tell KWQC that the driver was operating the vehicle in the parking lot of the lodge when the car slipped gears, causing the car to lurch through a fence and a retaining wall before landing in the pool.

At the time of the accident, several people were lounging near the pool, but there was no one in the water.

Swimmers had to wait for a local crane company to pull the car out of the pool Saturday afternoon, but they tell KWQC that they're thankful that no one was injured.